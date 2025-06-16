Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Rights Chief Calls for De-escalation as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies

2025-06-16 04:49:58
(MENAFN) Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced serious alarm on Monday about the escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva while unveiling his annual report, Turk described the growing conflict as deeply worrying.

He called on all involved parties to initiate “urgent diplomatic negotiations to end these attacks and find a way forward.”

Turk also underscored the critical importance of abiding by international legal standards, particularly regarding civilian protection. “I call for full respect of international law by both sides, in particular the protection of civilians in densely populated areas,” he said.

These statements follow recent heightened hostilities: on Friday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, triggering a swift Iranian response with ballistic missile attacks that inflicted casualties and damage on Israeli territory.

