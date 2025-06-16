403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin sends birthday wishes to China’s president Xi
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who turned 72, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. “The president wished his Chinese counterpart and friend all the very best,” Peskov stated.
The message follows Xi’s recent visit to Moscow in May, where he participated in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Xi and Putin held extended talks at the Kremlin on May 8, accompanied by senior officials from both countries. Their meeting, which lasted more than three and a half hours, concluded with the signing of several bilateral agreements.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry labeled Xi’s trip a “complete success.” Putin, for his part, described the talks as “highly positive,” praising the opportunity for direct dialogue. He also thanked Xi for his presence at the commemorative event and confirmed his intention to attend similar ceremonies in China marking the defeat of militarist Japan.
Beijing has maintained its call for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict since its escalation in 2022. It has consistently opposed Western sanctions on Russia and criticized NATO’s expansion, holding it responsible for worsening tensions. In 2023, China proposed a 12-point peace plan, which Moscow welcomed, aiming for a political settlement that acknowledges the situation on the ground.
The message follows Xi’s recent visit to Moscow in May, where he participated in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Xi and Putin held extended talks at the Kremlin on May 8, accompanied by senior officials from both countries. Their meeting, which lasted more than three and a half hours, concluded with the signing of several bilateral agreements.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry labeled Xi’s trip a “complete success.” Putin, for his part, described the talks as “highly positive,” praising the opportunity for direct dialogue. He also thanked Xi for his presence at the commemorative event and confirmed his intention to attend similar ceremonies in China marking the defeat of militarist Japan.
Beijing has maintained its call for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict since its escalation in 2022. It has consistently opposed Western sanctions on Russia and criticized NATO’s expansion, holding it responsible for worsening tensions. In 2023, China proposed a 12-point peace plan, which Moscow welcomed, aiming for a political settlement that acknowledges the situation on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment