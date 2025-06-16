Torres Continues Al Sadd Journey With One-Year Contract Extension

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd yesterday announced the renewal of Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Torres' contract for one more season as the reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions gear up for their upcoming campaign.

The defensive midfielder initially joined Al Sadd in 2020 from Greek side Olympiacos on a three-year deal before extending his stay with a two-year renewal.

Al Sadd enjoyed a dominant domestic season, securing two trophies - the Qatar Cup and the Falcon Shield - only missing out on a treble after falling to Al Gharafa in the Amir Cup quarter-finals.

Prior to Torres' contract extension, Al Sadd - coached by Felix Sanchez - had also renewed defender Pedro Miguel's contract until 2030. Last month, the club confirmed an extension for Qatar playmaker Akram Afif,“allowing him to continue his journey with the club during the next phase.”

Al Shamal renew goalkeepers' contracts

Meanwhile, Al Shamal yesterday announced the extension of contracts for goalkeepers Abdullah El-Radhi and Babacar Seck, securing both players until 2027.

“Both had a distinguished season with the club, contributing significantly alongside their teammates to the positive results achieved last season. The team finished sixth in the league table with 32 points - just one point shy of fifth place and only three points away from the top four,” Al Shamal said in a statement.

“We wish Abdullah El-Radhi and Babacar Seck success and continued prosperity in the coming period.”

Al Shamal have been actively reinforcing their squad in preparation for the new QSL season, which kicks off on August 14.

They also secured the services of Egyptian star Akram Tawfik, signing the Al Ahly midfielder on a three-year contract that runs until 2028.