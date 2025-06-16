Awqaf Ministry Concludes Hajj Season Awareness And Educational Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Call and Guidance Department of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has successfully concluded an intensive series of awareness activities and events throughout the recent Hajj season and the auspicious first ten days of Dhul Hijjah.

These comprehensive efforts aimed to provide extensive religious guidance and educational support to pilgrims and the wider community, covering various aspects of Hajj rulings, the virtues of Dhul Hijjah, and the specifics of Eid and sacrifice.

The department's initiatives began with a series of scholarly lessons and lectures delivered by prominent preachers and scholars across eight mosques in various regions of Qatar. Held from May 17 to May 22 after the evening prayer, these sessions focused on clarifying the jurisprudential rulings related to Hajj, empowering pilgrims with essential knowledge for their sacred journey.

Complementing the lectures, the department distributed a range of informational materials, including brochures, leaflets, and text messages containing vital Sharia directives for pilgrims, covering the period from the 1st to the 13th of Dhul Hijjah.

A special“Pilgrim's Bag” was also distributed, containing a mini Quran, books, and pamphlets on Hajj rulings and authentic supplications. Furthermore, six educational video clips were produced, addressing Hajj rulings, Eid, the virtues of the ten days of Dhul Hijjah, the significance of the Day of Arafah, and the meaning and virtues of Takbeer.

To ensure pilgrims had access to immediate religious guidance, the Call and Guidance Department operated a 24/7 Hajj fatwa hotline from the 1st to the 13th of Dhul Hijjah, responding to a wide array of inquiries. A dedicated WhatsApp service was also made available for instant Sharia consultations throughout the Hajj season, with the contact number widely disseminated through awareness materials and the Pilgrim's Bag.

Highlighting community engagement, the department organised the“Hajj Ritual and Eid Season” event at Qatar Mall on the 7th and 8th of Dhul Hijjah. This highly interactive event targeted children and families, featuring exciting competitions, cash prizes, and engaging activities that simulated Hajj rituals.

Through entertaining methods and captivating video clips, participants received simplified explanations of Hajj rulings and their various aspects. Additionally, a daily radio programme titled“Ayyam Al-Ashr” (The Ten Days) was broadcast on the Holy Quran Radio from the 1st to the 8th of Dhul Hijjah.

A significant part of the campaign was the“Wa Rabbaka Fa Kabbir” series, an extensive programme of activities and lectures led by the Women's Section of the Call and Guidance Department. These events aimed to prepare women for the Hajj season, enhance their understanding of Islamic rituals, and clarify Hajj rulings and rites.

The series, delivered by a group of female callers from the department, included a notable lecture titled“Prepare Your Heart for a New Birth” at Al Hazm Mall, attended by over 700 individuals. Other impactful topics included“Take Your Rites from Me,”“Women's Violations in Hajj and Umrah,”“The Accepted Hajj,”“Longing for the Ancient House,”“Reflections on Surah Al-Hajj,” and“The Great Journey.” In total, the“Wa Rabbaka Fa Kabbir” series encompassed 69 distinct awareness activities, benefiting over 5,000 participants throughout the Hajj season and the ten days of Dhul Hijjah.