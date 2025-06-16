Mandira Bedi Opens Up About Lingering Sadness, Seeks Counseling After Air India Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Mandira Bedi has opened up about an emotional weight she's been carrying since the recent Air India plane crash.

In a candid revelation on Instagram, the actress and fitness advocate shared that she's been experiencing a deep, lingering sadness-one that led her to seek professional counseling to cope with the overwhelming feelings triggered by the tragedy. On Monday, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress posted a heartfelt message about the emotional toll the recent Ahmedabad plane crash has had on her.

In a video posted online, she spoke openly about the weight of sadness she has been carrying since the tragedy, describing it as a quiet but persistent presence that has affected every part of her life-from work to time with her children.

In the video, Mandira Bedi said,“You know, there's been this constant weight on my chest ever since the Ahmedabad plane crash. A kind of sadness that won't leave. It's not loud, but it's there in the background of everything. My work, my time with my kids. So, I decided to talk to someone. A counsellor, just to make sense of it all and not hold it all alone. If you're feeling the same way, anxious, low, off balance. Please know this, you're not alone. It's okay to feel what you're feeling. And it's more than okay to ask why.”

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption,“Some feelings don't go away on their own. Sometimes, we need to talk it out.. to lighten what we've been carrying silently. That's what I'm doing. If you're feeling heavy too... I see you. #YouAreNotAlone #MentalHealthAwareness #ItHelpsToTalk #HealingInProgress.”

A heartbreaking aviation disaster occurred on June 12 when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar area. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 241 lives out of the 242 people who were on board.