Trump says Putin is willing to mediate Iran-Israel discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed openness to the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. During an interview on Sunday, Trump revealed that the suggestion came up in a lengthy phone call between the two leaders the day before.
“Yeah, I would be open to it. He is ready. He called me about it,” Trump told a reporter when asked about Putin’s potential role in facilitating peace talks. “We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” he added.
Following the call, Russian officials said Putin condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran and voiced concern over further escalation. The Kremlin reiterated Russia’s readiness to assist in mediation efforts.
Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, noted that Moscow had previously suggested concrete initiatives to help achieve “mutually acceptable agreements” during earlier US-Iran nuclear negotiations. He added, “Russia’s principled position and commitment to resolving this issue remain unchanged,” and affirmed that “as President Putin emphasized, we will continue to act accordingly.”
Although the latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Oman was canceled after the Israeli strikes, Trump suggested that diplomatic dialogue is still alive. “They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking,” he said, hinting that the crisis might accelerate efforts toward a resolution.
Addressing the potential for US involvement in the conflict, Trump clarified: “We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.”
