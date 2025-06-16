Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Defense Minister Threatens Iranian Residents

2025-06-16 04:04:59
(MENAFN) Israel's defense chief issued a stern warning on Monday, pledging to escalate military operations against Tehran in response to the recent overnight missile offensive launched by Iran.

In a strongly worded post on X, Israel Katz accused Tehran’s leadership of cowardice and brutality, stating, "The arrogant dictator from Tehran has become a cowardly murderer, targeting civilian areas in Israel in order to deter the IDF from continuing its attack, which is crippling his capabilities."

The statement underscored Israel’s determination to continue its military pressure, which Katz claimed is severely weakening Iran's strategic power.

Katz concluded his remarks with a direct threat, warning that "The residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon," signaling a potential intensification of retaliatory actions in the near future.

