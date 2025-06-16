Khost Students Study Beside Cemetery, Unsheltered

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): In the Sabari-Yaqubi district of southeastern Khost province, students of a high school named Khalbisat are forced to attend classes beside a cemetery due to the lack of a proper school building.

Carrying their books in bags slung over their shoulders, the students walk early each morning to the graveyard - their makeshift classroom under the open sky, with no shelter, desks, or chairs.

Despite the lack of basic educational facilities, these students remain committed to their studies. They say they are exposed to the scorching sun and rain, and have no proper classroom equipment.

Students study under scorching sun

Bakhtullah Jan, an 11th-grade student who keeps his books in a gray plastic bag, told Pajhwok:“Whenever there's a funeral, school is dismissed. The students scatter, teachers leave, and we go home. This place is not meant for learning or building a future.”

He added that, besides physical discomfort, students face significant psychological stress:“The place where we study is completely unsuitable. We call on the government to build us a proper school.”

Bilal Masoom, another student, shared similar concerns. He said the current environment is not conducive to learning and urged the government to provide proper shelters for schools like theirs.

“Our school is surrounded by a cemetery on one side. When it rains or the heat becomes unbearable, we can't continue classes because there's no building.”

Ghafoorullah Elham, a 12th-grade student, said he has spent the past 12 years studying at the school without any form of shelter.

Although he is about to graduate, he emphasized that younger students deserve better facilities:“Many students faint from the heat. This is a tribal cemetery, and funerals are held here once or twice a month, which leads to school closures. Classes are also canceled when it rains or the wind is too strong.”

School without building for years

Mohammad Hussain Wesal, the school principal, said the school has operated without a building for around 20 years.

According to him, 18 teachers educate 1,075 students in extremely difficult conditions.

“I've seen many schools lacking shelter where students study under the sun. During rain or wind, classes are canceled. You've seen for yourself how tough it is for these students,” he told Pajhwok.

119 Khost schools lack buildings

Officials from the Khost Provincial Education Department acknowledged that 119 schools across the province still have no buildings.

Khairullah Khairkhwa, Deputy Director of the Khost Education Department, said:

“The department oversees 372 schools. Of these, 119 - a legacy from the previous government - are still without shelter. The leadership of the Islamic Emirate is working to secure funding to construct buildings for them.”

According to the department, about 300,000 students are currently enrolled in schools throughout Khost province.

