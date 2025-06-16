403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Peru’s Capital
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Peru’s capital city Lima on Sunday, causing at least one death and injuring five others, confirmed the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN).
The seismic event occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time (16:35 GMT), originating 49 kilometers below the surface. The quake’s epicenter was located in Callao province, adjacent to Lima.
Authorities identified the deceased as a 36-year-old motorcycle taxi driver who was fatally struck by debris falling from the fourth floor of a building while waiting for a passenger outside a residence, according to private news outlet Radio Programas del Peru.
In response, the Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) in Lima immediately reached out to all 43 districts across the capital, reporting moderate landslides along the coastal cliffs.
Simultaneously, the Ministry of Energy and Mines’ Economic Operations Committee announced widespread power outages affecting the districts of Villa El Salvador, Ventanilla, Ancón, and Pachacámac.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte visited COEN’s headquarters in Chorrillos district to evaluate the damage and urged citizens to stay composed during seismic disturbances.
"In times of an earthquake, the first thing that must prevail is calm, taking shelter under doorways, away from glass because it can shatter," the president emphasized.
The seismic event occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time (16:35 GMT), originating 49 kilometers below the surface. The quake’s epicenter was located in Callao province, adjacent to Lima.
Authorities identified the deceased as a 36-year-old motorcycle taxi driver who was fatally struck by debris falling from the fourth floor of a building while waiting for a passenger outside a residence, according to private news outlet Radio Programas del Peru.
In response, the Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) in Lima immediately reached out to all 43 districts across the capital, reporting moderate landslides along the coastal cliffs.
Simultaneously, the Ministry of Energy and Mines’ Economic Operations Committee announced widespread power outages affecting the districts of Villa El Salvador, Ventanilla, Ancón, and Pachacámac.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte visited COEN’s headquarters in Chorrillos district to evaluate the damage and urged citizens to stay composed during seismic disturbances.
"In times of an earthquake, the first thing that must prevail is calm, taking shelter under doorways, away from glass because it can shatter," the president emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment