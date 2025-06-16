Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Peru’s Capital


2025-06-16 03:38:22
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Peru’s capital city Lima on Sunday, causing at least one death and injuring five others, confirmed the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN).

The seismic event occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time (16:35 GMT), originating 49 kilometers below the surface. The quake’s epicenter was located in Callao province, adjacent to Lima.

Authorities identified the deceased as a 36-year-old motorcycle taxi driver who was fatally struck by debris falling from the fourth floor of a building while waiting for a passenger outside a residence, according to private news outlet Radio Programas del Peru.

In response, the Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) in Lima immediately reached out to all 43 districts across the capital, reporting moderate landslides along the coastal cliffs.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Energy and Mines’ Economic Operations Committee announced widespread power outages affecting the districts of Villa El Salvador, Ventanilla, Ancón, and Pachacámac.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte visited COEN’s headquarters in Chorrillos district to evaluate the damage and urged citizens to stay composed during seismic disturbances.

"In times of an earthquake, the first thing that must prevail is calm, taking shelter under doorways, away from glass because it can shatter," the president emphasized.

