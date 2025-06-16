403
Iran Dismisses Sending Message to Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has firmly rejected reports suggesting it had conveyed a message to Israel through the Greek Cypriot Administration.
On Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, as quoted by an Iranian newspaper, stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has not sent any message to Israel through any country, and such claims are utterly false.”
These remarks came after Nikos Christodoulides, the president of the Greek Cypriot Administration, claimed earlier the same day that he had been requested by Tehran to deliver a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He noted that he intended to relay this communication during a scheduled phone conversation with the Israeli leader on Sunday evening.
“Our goal is to end this situation, which does not lead to any result, and does not lead to the resolution of any differences,” Christodoulides explained in comments to Cyprus Mail.
He added, “We will talk to everyone and to the best of our ability… to create the conditions so that this difficult state of affairs can be ended.”
Hostilities have intensified between Iran and Israel following Tel Aviv’s orchestrated aerial bombardments targeting several locations inside Iran, including strategic military and atomic infrastructure, on Friday.
These actions triggered swift retaliation from Tehran in the form of missile offensives.
According to Israeli officials, the Iranian counterattacks have resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 13 individuals, while over 370 others have sustained injuries since Friday.
