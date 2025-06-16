403
Kremlin states Putin, Trump discussing Iran, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Saturday lasting about an hour, addressing the recent clashes between Iran and Israel as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Putin criticized Israel’s airstrikes, which took place just before planned nuclear talks between Iran and the US on June 15. Despite the tense situation, both leaders did not dismiss the possibility of resuming negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.
The call also covered recent prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine following the Istanbul talks on June 2, which focused on exchanging seriously injured, ill, and younger captives. Russia has also begun returning the remains of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers for humanitarian reasons. Putin expressed his readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.
Putin extended birthday wishes to Trump, who turned 79 on Saturday. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the presidents expressed satisfaction with their personal rapport, emphasizing their ability to discuss complex bilateral and international issues in a professional and constructive manner.
