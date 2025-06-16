403
Egyptian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with U.S. Envoys
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged in critical talks on Sunday with two senior U.S. officials to address the mounting crisis in the Middle East.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported that Abdelatty held separate phone conversations with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and U.S. presidential adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Massad Boulos.
During the call with Witkoff, Abdelatty highlighted the “extreme danger” posed by the escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran, warning of its threat to regional security and stability. He urged an immediate de-escalation to contain the conflict and called for a swift return to political and diplomatic efforts to prevent the region from plunging deeper into violence.
Abdelatty also emphasized the critical need for a ceasefire and stressed restarting negotiations between the United States and Iran over the Iranian nuclear program.
The recent surge in hostilities began early Friday, when Israel launched extensive air and drone attacks targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, causing heavy casualties among senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory.
These heightened tensions forced the cancellation of the sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, which were to take place on Sunday in Muscat under Omani mediation.
In a separate discussion with Boulos, Abdelatty reviewed ongoing crises in Sudan, Libya, and the Great Lakes region. Both parties agreed on the necessity to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and the United States to push forward political solutions to these conflicts.
