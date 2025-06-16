Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Presents Scientific Findings Regarding Vaping, Marijuana, Opioid Gateways To Addiction / Dependency

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Presenting at Albany

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Should Health Professionals Educate to Foster Drug Free Living and Increased Wellness Amongst Patients ?

In 2025, we face a global crisis of drug and illicit substance abuse undermining family structure and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. National cultures and our own local communities are under attack from fentanyl, synthetic drugs, and illicit substances, which caused ~ 113,000 deaths in the United States in 2023 - CDC. This surpassed the 58,000 American deaths during 10 years of Vietnam War - World Report.

The 2021 UNODC World Drug Report stated that drug abuse affected an alarming 275 million people worldwide in 2021, with more than 36 million people suffering from drug-related disorders. The drug crisis continues to erode the future of society - essential family structure and the dreams of our children.

Some disturbing scientific facts have emerged demonstrating that vape heating element metals are toxic with lead, tin, arsenic, nickel - Rule PhD John Hopkins; That approximately 99% of vaping flavorings contain nicotine - CDC; And nicotine adversely affects the developing brain from 13 to 25 years of age - CDC; That vaping leads to a 50 % increase in marijuana usage - New England Journal of Medicine; And marijuana use leads to opioid misuse disorder - Psychopharmacology / American Journal of Psychiatry; And finally that marijuana use by pregnant mothers leads to newborn neurosis and psychosis - JAMA.

On November 20, 1989, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Article 3-1 states:“In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities, or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.” Article 33 adds:“States Parties shall take all appropriate measures, including legislative, administrative, social, and educational measures, to protect children from the illicit use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

The 2016 UNGASS World Drug Conference concluded that education and prevention are important keys to managing the global drug epidemic. It is important to note that if parents talk to their children about drugs, there is a 40% lower chance that those children will use them. If we educate children early and delay substance use until after age 21, statistics show there is less risk of addiction - SAMSHA

According to the NIH and many scientific journals-timely education can guide young people toward informed, healthy decisions. Let us not be deceived into thinking that our responsibility ends within the 4 walls of our offices. There is no demographic exclusion when it comes to drug addiction; no one is exempt. Community wellness depends on the scientific guiding efforts of health professionals. The American Dental Association recenly published that nearly 70 % of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana.



Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, stated:“Loneliness is much more than a simple negative feeling: it harms both individual and social health.” It is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death. The mortality impact of social disconnection is comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and greater than that caused by obesity or physical inactivity. The consequences of a society lacking social connection can be felt in our homes, workplaces, and civic organizations-where productivity and commitment decrease.

Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have a responsibility and an obligation to invest just as much in addressing social connection as we do in combating tobacco use, obesity, and the addiction crisis.

This Surgeon General's Advisory shows us how to build a more connected world. If we fail to do so, we will pay an increasing price in terms of health and individual and collective well-being. We will continue to fragment and divide ourselves-leaving us isolated, angry, and alone.

Gandhi said:“Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Martin Luther King said:“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

George Washington said:“One of the primary goals must be the education of our youth. What greater task than to communicate with those who will be the future guardians of the country's freedoms ? "

Health practitioners are natural counselors and trusted professionals. Health provider scientifically based education can mitigate the addiction and dependency of our patients and communities. The Health Professions can lead in this war against illicit drugs by setting a good example in protecting community wellness, and as the Surgeon General has asked for by increasing social connection and responsibility..

