SIMPLYPROTEIN's RESTAURANT-STYLE PROTEIN TORTILLA CHIPS RACK UP INDUSTRY KUDOS FOR INNOVATION, TASTE, And PURPOSE

Simply Protein Logo

SimplyProtein's Restaurant-Style TortillaChips are available in Sea Salt, Hint of Lime and Hint of Habanero.

SimplyProtein x Mindful Award Winners Badge

BFY Tortilla Chips Nab Mindful Awards' Best Plant-Based Snack of the Year, Progressive Grocer's Editor's Pick, and Finalist Honors at Sweets & Snacks Show

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SimplyProtein , the B Corp-certified makers of premium, Better-For-You, plant-powered protein snacks, is proud to announce that its Restaurant Style Protein Tortilla Chips are the recipient of several major industry accolades this spring, including Best Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year 2025 from the Mindful Awards, the Editor's Pick Award 2025 from Progressive Grocer magazine, as well as being named a Finalist for the Most Innovative New Products Award 2025 at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks show.The chips - available in Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero varieties - were recognized for their category-shifting innovation, authentic and indulgent taste with a protein punch, along with SimplyProtein's mission of sustainability and community involvement.Mindful Awards: Best Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year 2025The Mindful Awards is the premier recognition platform highlighting the most outstanding conscious companies, innovators, leaders, services, and products within the consumer packaged goods industry (CPG). Despite fierce competition from thousands of nominations received from all over the world, SimplyProtein was selected as Best Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year. Other past category winners have included Caliwater, fatty15, Just Ice Tea, Lemon Perfect, Milton's, Niman Ranch, Oatly, Pete & Gerry's, and Serenity Kids.Progressive Grocer: 2025 Editors' Picks AwardProgressive Grocer is the leading grocery industry publication, and its Editors' Picks awards are among the most respected accolades for new product innovation. Across a wide variety of grocery categories, 85 top-performing new products are selected that are driving category growth and better meeting the evolving needs of today's discerning shoppers.“After an exhaustive review process of nearly 200 product submissions, our editorial team evaluated each entry on a range of critical criteria - including creativity, usefulness, market potential, and shelf appeal,” said Gina Acosta, editorial director and associate publisher of Progressive Grocer.“We selected 85 outstanding products that reflect not only ingenuity, but also a strong understanding of the consumer's desire for value, health-conscious choices, and sustainability. We are thrilled to spotlight these remarkable products and celebrate the companies behind them.”Additionally, Progressive Grocer recognized SimplyProtein's Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips as one of“50 Standout Products” among the thousands exhibited at the 2025 Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim.“I'm incredibly proud and humbled by the recognition our first savory product has received,” said Linda Zink, President and CCO of SimplyProtein.“It's been amazing to see such a positive response from both industry leaders and consumers. Our team poured so much heart into creating a snack that delivers on bold taste and better-for-you nutrition - and to be recognized among the most impactful CPG brands of the year makes it all the more rewarding.”To continue its momentum, SimplyProtein will soon debut two bold new flavors of its Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips : Kickin' Jalapeno Ranch and Fiesta Taco. Unlike other protein tortilla chips in the marketplace, these varieties offer bigger, zestier flavor in every crispy bite to satisfy even the most serious crunchy-salty craving while still delivering on nutrition, with 7 grams of pea protein per serving. The new flavors join the original lineup on U.S. and Canadian shelves and online starting this fall.SimplyProtein will also launch its STACKED BARS – a BFY treat that tastes like a candy bar but contains 10 grams of protein, 7-10 grams of fiber, and just 7-8 grams of sugar with no artificial sweeteners. Perfect as an everyday indulgence, Stacked Bars are the first BFY, plant-based, multi-layered protein-rich bar offering a candy bar-like experience. Four delicious layers feature a chewy base with crisps, nuts, or fruit, covered by a layer of caramel or fudge, topped with a layer of nuts for added crunch, then enrobed in a delicious chocolatey coating. Stacked Bars' three delicious flavors, Salted Caramel Crisp, Tangy Cherry Nut, and Fudgy Almond Crunch, will debut this fall in the U.S and Canada, sold as singles for $2.49 and a four-bar box at $8.99.ABOUT SIMPLYPROTEINAcquired and relaunched in 2020 by Michael Lines, in 2024 SimplyProtein experienced its most successful year to date and became one of the fastest-growing brands in North America. The year's key accomplishments include: delivering double-digit year-over-year growth; recruiting strategic hires including the company's first President/Chief Commercial Officer; growing its retail footprint across the U.S. and Canada; moving into a new, dedicated headquarters; launching its largest integrated marketing campaign; being selected as a KeHe CARETrade Partner for 2025-26, establishing it among some of the world's most admired purpose-led brands; and kicking off its Wellness Collective with initiatives that authentically prioritize giving back and paying it forward in the communities its people live and work. The brand champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health, innovating plant-based snacks that perfectly balance taste and protein because it believes this is a healthier, more sustainable choice.A certified B Corp and owned by Wellness Natural Inc., SimplyProtein's portfolio of fueling and indulgent snacks includes Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips, Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and, launching in Summer 2025, Stacked Bars. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada including in Price Chopper, Roche Bros, Lowes Foods, Festival Foods, Woodmans, Giant Foods, Giant Co., Heinens, Market of Choice, Mothers, H-E-B, Meijer, King Soopers, Central Market, Sprouts, Costco, Thrive Market, Kings, Balducci, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, BJs, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, and many more, as well as Amazon, SimplyProtein in the U.S., and SimplyProtein in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, please visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.

Susan Mallory

Masters Mallory Communications

+1 551-404-3963

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.