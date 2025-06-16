Israel Strikes Command Centers Of Quds Force In Tehran - IDF

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) precisely struck command centers belonging to the Quds Force of the IRGC and the Iranian military, the IDF said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

The IDF asserts that the Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in the business of sending fighters overseas and putting their money where their mouth is by directly funding groups like Hezbollah.

A graphic image posted by the IDF shows that strikes were carried out on ten different locations.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed. That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.