Another Group Of Russian Musicians Evacuated From Iran Via Azerbaijan
Another group from Russia's P.I. Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra was evacuated from Iran overnight and entered Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that throughout the day, the artists crossed the border into Azerbaijan in small groups. Each individual was registered according to the relevant procedures and sent on to their respective destinations.
It should be noted that several foreign countries have appealed to the Government of Azerbaijan for assistance in facilitating the return of their citizens from Iran by allowing transit passage through Azerbaijani territory.
