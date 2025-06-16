Founder of SLWCS, Ravi Corea, is saving the Elephants of Sri Lanka in new and unique ways based on research.

Ravi Corea founder of SLWCS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ravi Corea, founder and president of the Sri Lanka Wildlife Conservation Society (SLWCS ), is earning global recognition for his pioneering efforts in wildlife conservation and sustainable human-wildlife coexistence. A visionary environmentalist with a deep commitment to both nature and people, Corea has dedicated his life to protecting Sri Lanka's iconic species-especially the endangered Asian elephant-while uplifting rural communities who live alongside them.Founded in 1995, the SLWCS was born out of Corea's deep-rooted belief that conservation efforts must benefit both wildlife and the people who share their habitats. Under his leadership, SLWCS has grown into one of the most respected grassroots conservation organizations in South Asia, known for its innovative, science-driven, and community-based programs.“Our goal is not just to protect wildlife, but to foster coexistence,” says Corea.“Conservation cannot succeed unless the people who live with wildlife are also thriving.”One of SLWCS's most acclaimed initiatives is the“Saving Elephants by Helping People” project, which seeks to reduce human-elephant conflict through practical, locally-supported solutions. From solar-powered electric fences to Project Orange Elephant, where orange trees are planted to deter elephants, to the EleFriendly Bus-a safe school transport program that keeps children out of danger zones-Corea's work emphasizes empathy, education, and collaboration.With a degree in environmental science from Columbia University and decades of field experience, Corea's approach has drawn support from global conservation leaders, international universities, and volunteers from around the world. His work has been featured by National Geographic, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet, among others.As the global climate crisis intensifies and habitats shrink, Corea's voice is more vital than ever. He continues to advocate for intelligent, compassionate conservation that honors the interconnections of people and the planet.The research done at SLWCS has shown that the elephants don't like citrus so now instead of electric fences the locals are planting citrus trees around their property so the elephants naturally stay away while they roam. This is a big break through that helps the locals and saves the elephants this is why SLWCS is so important to the community in Sri Lanka.About SLWCS:The Sri Lanka Wildlife Conservation Society is a non-profit organization registered as a 501 (c) (3) in the U.S.A., committed to conserving Sri Lanka's biodiversity through science, education, and sustainable community development. Based in Wasgamuwa, SLWCS focuses on real-world solutions that foster harmony between humans and wildlife.

