MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine, with the support of its allies, will be able to come out victorious from the war unleashed by Russia sooner than many now think.

This was stated by John Kirton, head of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The war will be over sooner than many think, with Ukraine and the democratic world emerging victorious. It took the Soviet Union nearly a decade to lose in Afghanistan. A much weaker Russia won't last that long against a much stronger Ukraine.

There's no doubt about the relative capabilities. The only doubt is political will,” Kirton noted.

G7 leaders to reaffirm strong support for Ukraine at summit in Canada –

The expert also expressed his belief that unity regarding Ukraine will be maintained among the G7 members in the long term.“We've just seen the EU send another tranche to Ukraine, despite stretched budgets and competing demands of all G7 members. New weaponry is arriving from once-reluctant partners. The shift in German policy under its new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, shows Europe is stepping up like never before, backed by the British, French, and, of course, Canadians,” the expert noted.

At the same time, Kirton expressed concern that“we're still confronting the curious and unfortunate fact that President Donald Trump struggles to say anything unkind about Vladimir Putin”.

tells Putin his war should en

As reported earlier, today the Group of Seven summit kicks off in the Canadian province of Alberta, which will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the last day of the summit, a separate discussion will be held dedicated to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.

On Saturday, June 14, U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which largely revolved around Iran.

Photo: International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, University of Toronto