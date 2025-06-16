UK's Spy Agency MI6 Gets First Female Chief, Marks A First In 116 Year History
Currently serving as the agency's Director of Technology and Innovation, Metreweli, 47, will become the first woman to lead MI6 in its 116-year history.
A seasoned career intelligence officer, she has overseen the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies used by British spies, earning her the code name "Q," a nod to the gadget-master in the James Bond films.
Upon assuming her new role, Metreweli will take on the traditional code name "C," which is reserved for the head of MI6. The designation dates back to the agency's first chief, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, who signed his name with a solitary“C.” At present the letter stands for "Chief."
“I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service,” Metreweli said in a brief public statement. She will replace current MI6 chief Richard Moore, who is stepping down after completing his five-year term.
Prime Minister Starmer described her elevation as a "historic appointment" and underscored the critical nature of MI6's mission in today's volatile landscape.
“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale, be it aggressors who send spy ships into our waters or hackers who aim to cripple our public infrastructure,” he said.
Her selection reflects the agency's pivot toward countering cyber warfare and digital espionage as a growing part of modern intelligence work. Analysts say Metreweli's tech-driven background positions her to navigate the increasingly complex threat environment.
Metreweli's rise also underscores MI6's evolution toward greater transparency and diversity, long viewed as an opaque institution.
