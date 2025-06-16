Jingle Pay Collaborates With Western Union To Power Cross-Border Money Transfers

Amir Fardghassemi , Chief Executive Officer of Jingle Pay, emphasized the significance of the alliance:

"This partnership is a defining milestone in Jingle Pay's journey. Being selected by Western Union to deliver their transactions from multiple send markets is a testament to our platform's reliability and scale. We're proud to enable faster and more accessible remittance experiences for communities that depend on cross-border support."

Riz Sohail , Chief Business Officer at Jingle Pay, noted:

"With Western Union's extensive global network and Jingle Pay's cutting-edge technology, we are well-positioned to transform the remittance experience for millions of consumers. This collaboration not only supports financial inclusion, but also opens up scalable opportunities for innovation in international payments."

Giovanni Angelini , President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Western Union, commented:

"At Western Union, we are committed to connecting customers with their loved ones around the world through fast, convenient and trusted global money transfer services. Collaborating with Jingle Pay is an important step in furthering this commitment, expanding access to financial services and driving greater financial inclusion where it matters most."

Hatem Sleiman , Regional Vice President of Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Western Union added:

"Our collaboration with Jingle Pay reflects our focus on meeting the evolving needs of digitally savvy customers. By combining our strengths, we're making international money transfers more accessible and relevant. Together, we are driving innovation that empowers customers with seamless and reliable money transfers, supporting their growth."

Both companies are also exploring expansion to additional high-demand corridors in the near future, aiming to further enhance access to seamless and secure cross-border money transfers.

About Jingle Pay

Jingle Pay is a UAE-based fintech company providing inclusive, mobile-first financial services across the Middle East, South Asia. Jingle Pay empowers users to access instant accounts, international transfers, bill payments, and more-designed for the digitally native and financially underserved.

Media Contact:

Jingle Pay

Prof Farioli

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

+97145477778

Photo -

SOURCE Jingle Pay