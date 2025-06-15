Banks In Egypt Report EGP 152.8Bn In Net Profits For Q1 2025: CBE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Banks operating in the Egyptian market recorded net profits of approximately EGP 152.76bn during the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The report revealed that banks' net interest income reached EGP 253.45bn during the quarter, while net operating income amounted to EGP 331.33bn. Total expenses for the sector stood at EGP 178.58bn.

The CBE highlighted that the top 10 banks alone accounted for around 79.04% of total sector profits, with combined earnings of EGP 120.74bn. Of that, the top five banks captured approximately 67.69% of sector profits, totaling EGP 103.4bn.

By the end of March 2025, the top 10 banks had generated EGP 196.15bn in net interest income and EGP 262.30bn in net operating income, against total expenses of EGP 141.56bn.

Meanwhile, the top five banks reported net interest income of EGP 165.69bn and net operating income of EGP 227.03bn, with total expenses amounting to EGP 123.63bn as of the end of December 2024.