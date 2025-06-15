Israeli War Aims: Destroying Iran's Nuke Program, Regime Change

MENAFN - Asia Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities could last for at least two weeks .

His timing seems precise for a reason. It's clear the Israel Defense Forces and the country's intelligence agencies have devised a methodical, step-by-step campaign.

Israeli forces initially focused on decapitating the Iranian military and scientific leadership and, just as importantly, destroying virtually all of Iran's air defenses.

Israeli aircraft not only can operate freely over Iranian air space now. They can refuel and deposit more special forces at key sites to enable precision bombing of targets and attacks on hidden or well-protected nuclear facilities.

In public statements since the start of the campaign, Netanyahu has highlighted two key aims: to destroy Iran's nuclear program, and to encourage the Iranian people to overthrow the clerical regime.

With those two objectives in mind, how might the conflict end? Several broad scenarios are possible.

Return to negotiations not in the cards for now

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was to have attended a sixth round of talks with his Iranian counterparts on Sunday aimed at a deal to replace the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated under the Obama administration in 2015 –but that session was canceled.

Trump withdrew from that agreement during his first term in 2018, despite Iran's apparent compliance to that point. Netanyahu was opposed to the 2015 agreement and has indicated he does not believe Iran is serious about a replacement.

So, accepting negotiations as an outcome of the Israeli bombing campaign would be a massive climbdown by Netanyahu. He wants to use the defanging of Iran to reestablish his security credentials after the Hamas attacks of October 2023.

Even though Trump continues to press Iran to accept a deal, negotiations are off the table for now. Trump won't be able to persuade Netanyahu to stop the bombing campaign to restart negotiations.

Complete destruction of Iran's nuclear program

Destruction of Iran's nuclear program would involve destroying all known sites, including the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, about 100 kilometres south of Tehran.