New US Nuke Missile Drops First-Strike Gauntlet On China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US Air Force has revealed the first image of its next-generation nuclear cruise missile, signaling a significant step in modernizing the aging air-based leg of America's nuclear triad.

This month, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that the Air Force has publicly released the first conceptual image of the AGM-181 Long-Range Stand-Off (LRSO) missile, a stealthy nuclear cruise missile under development by Raytheon via the US Department of Defense's (DOD) Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

Designed to succeed the AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), the LRSO will serve as the B-52J's primary nuclear strike asset by 2030. The Air Force carefully curated the image to obscure key stealth features, depicting an air-breathing missile with anhedral wings, a ventral stabilizer, and possibly a top-side exhaust, resembling the AGM-158 JASSM. The absence of a visible air intake suggests strategic concealment to preserve low observability.

Awarded an initial US$2 billion engineering and manufacturing development contract in 2021, the program is slated for low-rate production starting in February 2027. Budget documents indicate a significant increase in funding from $295.5 million in FY2026 to $1.22 billion in FY2027, with a planned purchase of 1,087 units at approximately $14 million each.

Armed with the W80-4 warhead and capable of subsonic speeds, the LRSO passed its critical design review in 2023. General Thomas Bussiere, commander of Global Strike Command, affirmed the program's trajectory and noted its operational relevance, even after the B-52's retirement, hinting at future standoff-capable platforms.

Underscoring the urgency of developing the LRSO, Patty Jane-Geller notes in a January 2021 Heritage Foundation article that the AGM-86B ALCM entered service in 1982 with an intended lifespan of 10 years but has undergone life extension programs to last until 2030.