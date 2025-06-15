Two Youths Drown In Narmada River In MP, Search Ops To Resume Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 16 (IANS) Two youths from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh drowned in the Narmada river at the Vivekanand Ghat (also known as Sethani Ghat) at Narmadapuram (earlier known as Hoshangabad) while their younger companion watched helplessly from the shore.

The victims, identified as 20-year-old Dilkhush Thakur and 17-year-old Yash Mehra, reportedly crossed the safety chain and ventured into deep waters on Sunday evening.

The incident was recorded on video by bystanders, capturing the harrowing moments as the two began to struggle and eventually disappeared beneath the surface.

The video went viral on various social media platforms, however, IANS cannot confirm its authenticity.

A 17-year-old boy Krishna Thakur, the younger brother of Dilkhush, who stayed back on the river bank, called out for help in vain.

Upon receiving information, the local police and a team of Home Guards launched a rescue effort that continued for two hours before darkness forced a suspension of the operation.

Authorities have said that the search will resume at early morning on Monday to recover the body.

According to the police, the trio had travelled to Narmadapuram for a brief getaway.

They ventured into waters and their friend stayed back at the ghat.

He cried for help but it was too late.

Both Dilkhush and Yash drowned in the river.

The families of the victims were quickly informed.

Dilkhush's father is employed in the Indian Railways, police said.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern.

In recent weeks, similar incidents have occurred in Mandla and Jabalpur, pointing to a broader concern about the safety measures at riverfronts.

Residents have expressed frustration over the absence of lifeguards and proper warning signs at popular bathing spots like Vivekanand Ghat.

As the rescue operation resumes at dawn, the incident has stirred calls for stronger preventive action to ensure that such tragedies do not continue to recur.