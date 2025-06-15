Night Of Champions 2025: 5 Big Names Rumored To Make Long-Awaited Returns

WWE's Night of Champions 2025 could see the return of several big names. From a dominant giant to a legendary Hall of Famer, here's who might show up.

Omos hasn't been seen in WWE since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale last year. While he's been away, the big man impressed in Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris.

Given the Saudi audience's long-standing admiration for colossal brawlers, Night of Champions could be the ideal setting for Omos to make a statement return.

With Nikki Bella's surprise return on RAW sparking a feud with Liv Morgan, fans are already speculating about Brie Bella's comeback. The Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since 2022 but is rumored to be in talks with WWE.

Although Evolution 2 is being discussed as her destination, Night of Champions may offer the perfect opportunity to reunite the Bella Twins for a storyline-heavy return.

Goldberg is expected to appear on RAW next week, and all signs point to a final in-ring match soon after. That match could happen as early as Night of Champions, with Gunther rumored to be his opponent.

There's buzz around a possible“career vs. title” stipulation. If true, the WWE Hall of Famer could walk into Saudi Arabia for one last match, potentially marking the end of his storied career.

Ilja Dragunov has been out of action due to a torn ACL. That injury occurred during a match against Gunther, now World Heavyweight Champion again.

With his recovery timeline aligning with Night of Champions, fans might finally witness the intense Dragunov return to pick up where he left off. A confrontation with Gunther could reignite one of WWE's most long awaited rivalry.

After a shocking beat down at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker following WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV. Many expected him to return at Money in the Bank, but he didn't show.

Now, all attention turns to Night of Champions. If Reigns returns in Saudi Arabia, it could signal the beginning of a massive revenge arc against Rollins' faction.