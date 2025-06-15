Mina Agossi Quartet Sets Stage Ablaze At Baku Piano Festival's Grand Opening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Baku Piano Festival had its grand opening at the Rotunda Roof Garden, where Mina Agossi Quartet (Mina Aqossi – vocals, Jeremy Bruger – piano, Eric Jacot– bass, Josh Aydama – drums) totally thrilled the audience with an unforgettable concert, Azernews reports.

The event drew a massive audience, including cultural and artistic figures, along with media representatives.

The festival's founder and director, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, famous jazz pianist and composer Shahin Novrasli, greeted the guests and shared the history behind the inception of the Baku Piano Festival. He also expressed his gratitude to the organizers, supporters, and sponsors for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Mina Agossi, the soloist of the quartet, opened her performance with an improvised piece inspired by the city of Baku.

Mina Agossi, born in 1972 in Besançon, France, has studied in France, Morocco, and Nigeria. She later worked in the U.S. and lived in Spain. Before committing herself to jazz, she experimented with a variety of musical genres.

Mina's music is difficult to define. It has an intense emotional quality, reflecting the singer's inner feelings, a blend of boldness and sensitivity, much like a fine wine, delicate yet powerful. Her style is uniquely her own, filling the space between classical and avant-garde with her distinctive voice.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts have a great opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival features concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkiye, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital are delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste. Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

For more information, please visit the festival's website .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov