Five Unusual Places To Install Solar Panels In Switzerland

Switzerland wants to dramatically increase its solar energy production. By 2050, photovoltaics and other renewable sources will have to meet 60% of the country's electricity needs. Last year, Switzerland produced 7.5% of its electricity from the sun, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. It's a higher share than the global average, but lower than in European countries such as Germany, Italy or Austria.

To reach its goal, Switzerland will have to quadruple its current capacity for solar installations, according to a recent reportExternal link .

Roofs and building façades are the most suitable places to produce solar energy, with potential to produce more than ten times more electricity than today.

But some projects are targeting panel installation on more unusual surfaces – plans that have sparked interest abroad as well as controversy at home.

These are some of the most unique and promising Swiss ideas.

The Swiss company Bankset Energy has designed solar panels to be placed on railway sleepers. Bankset Energy

1. Along railway tracks

Why not do something with the unused space between Switzerland's 5,300 kilometres of railway tracks? Joseph Scuderi, founder of the startup Sun-Ways, asked himself this question a few years ago. The idea came to fruition in April, with the inauguration of a removable solar power plant along a stretch of railway tracks in Buttes , in western Switzerland. It is the first facility of its kind in the world.

The solar panels are placed between the rails and can be easily removed for maintenance. A three-year pilot project will assess whether and how solar power generation interferes with train operations, and vice versa.

Sun-Ways estimates that solar panels could be placed on half of the railway lines in the world. In Switzerland, they could cover 2% of national electricity consumption.

The Swiss innovation is attracting interest from companies in South Korea, Japan and other countries. Here's how it works:

