Amir, Italy's Prime Minister Discuss Regional, International Developments

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with HE Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, key regional and international developments of common interest, particularly those related to the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.



This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Sunday from HE the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.



The call also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them across various fields.

Prime Minister receives phone call from Spanish FM

