Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EAM Urged To Facilitate Safe Evacuation Of J & K Students From Iran

EAM Urged To Facilitate Safe Evacuation Of J & K Students From Iran


2025-06-15 10:08:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Sunday asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make arrangements for evacuation of students of the Union Territory from Iran as Tel Aviv-Tehran conflict intensified.

In an X post, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra wrote,“Urgent action needed by @DrSJaishankar to evacuate J&K students studying in Iran amid escalating tensions and volatile situation. Prioritise their safety, provide comprehensive support, and ensure their swift, secure return home.”

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has urged the stranded students from Jammu and Kashmir to contact Indian embassy in Tehran.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on X,“For Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, please leave a WhatsApp message or call on these Indian Embassy (@India_in_Iran) numbers +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. In case you can't get through, please tag us (@jkpdp, @YouthJKPDP) on your tweets.”

Hundreds of students from Jammu and Kashmir are pursuing professional courses - mainly medicine - in various Iranian universities.

Read Also 'Abject Apologist for Israel': Congress Slams Govt for Skipping SCO Statement Iran Shoots Down 3rd F-35 Fighter Jet: Report

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15062025000215011059ID1109676492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search