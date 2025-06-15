Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Blames Iran for Israeli Attacks


2025-06-15 09:39:54
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump asserted that Washington had offered Tehran “chance after chance to make a deal” concerning its nuclear ambitions.

He implied that the recent Israeli bombardments on the Islamic Republic were the consequence of Iran’s continued obstinance.

Trump pressed the Iranian government to accept American conditions “before it is too late.”

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a succession of aerial assaults on multiple locations across Iran, targeting both military and nuclear infrastructure.

According to Iranian officials, the attacks led to the deaths of Major General Hossein Salami, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s highest-ranking military officer.

Various news agencies have reported that additional senior Iranian military leaders and nuclear experts were also among the casualties.

Later that day, on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated that he had “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” regarding its nuclear agenda.

He claimed that he had instructed Tehran, “in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’.”

The American president implied that he had cautioned Iran that ignoring US stipulations would provoke a sweeping Israeli response, especially given the fact that Israel’s arsenal contains a substantial supply of American-manufactured armaments.

