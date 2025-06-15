403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Blames Iran for Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump asserted that Washington had offered Tehran “chance after chance to make a deal” concerning its nuclear ambitions.
He implied that the recent Israeli bombardments on the Islamic Republic were the consequence of Iran’s continued obstinance.
Trump pressed the Iranian government to accept American conditions “before it is too late.”
In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a succession of aerial assaults on multiple locations across Iran, targeting both military and nuclear infrastructure.
According to Iranian officials, the attacks led to the deaths of Major General Hossein Salami, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s highest-ranking military officer.
Various news agencies have reported that additional senior Iranian military leaders and nuclear experts were also among the casualties.
Later that day, on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated that he had “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” regarding its nuclear agenda.
He claimed that he had instructed Tehran, “in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’.”
The American president implied that he had cautioned Iran that ignoring US stipulations would provoke a sweeping Israeli response, especially given the fact that Israel’s arsenal contains a substantial supply of American-manufactured armaments.
He implied that the recent Israeli bombardments on the Islamic Republic were the consequence of Iran’s continued obstinance.
Trump pressed the Iranian government to accept American conditions “before it is too late.”
In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a succession of aerial assaults on multiple locations across Iran, targeting both military and nuclear infrastructure.
According to Iranian officials, the attacks led to the deaths of Major General Hossein Salami, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s highest-ranking military officer.
Various news agencies have reported that additional senior Iranian military leaders and nuclear experts were also among the casualties.
Later that day, on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated that he had “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” regarding its nuclear agenda.
He claimed that he had instructed Tehran, “in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’.”
The American president implied that he had cautioned Iran that ignoring US stipulations would provoke a sweeping Israeli response, especially given the fact that Israel’s arsenal contains a substantial supply of American-manufactured armaments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment