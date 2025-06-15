403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Applauds Israeli Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump referred to Israel’s recent aerial assaults on Iran as “excellent” during a phone interview on Friday and cautioned that “a lot more to come” could follow unless Tehran consents to a nuclear agreement.
His statements were made in a conversation with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
Earlier that day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out multiple airstrikes on various sites throughout Iran, targeting both military and nuclear installations, including parts of the capital, Tehran.
Tehran has acknowledged the death of Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the top commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a result of the offensive.
According to media accounts, the bombings resulted in the deaths of up to 78 individuals, among them other high-ranking military officials and nuclear experts.
Additionally, 329 people were reportedly injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the mission, launched just two days ahead of the planned US-Iran nuclear negotiations in Oman, was intended to block Iran from obtaining atomic weapons.
His statements were made in a conversation with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
Earlier that day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out multiple airstrikes on various sites throughout Iran, targeting both military and nuclear installations, including parts of the capital, Tehran.
Tehran has acknowledged the death of Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the top commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a result of the offensive.
According to media accounts, the bombings resulted in the deaths of up to 78 individuals, among them other high-ranking military officials and nuclear experts.
Additionally, 329 people were reportedly injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the mission, launched just two days ahead of the planned US-Iran nuclear negotiations in Oman, was intended to block Iran from obtaining atomic weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment