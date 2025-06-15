403
Ukraine Demands Probe Over Russian-Language Performance
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s official responsible for language oversight has urged law enforcement to initiate an inquiry into a recent act by the prominent drag performer Verka Serduchka.
During the show, the former Eurovision star sang multiple songs in Russian, potentially breaching national regulations.
Language commissioner Taras Kremin referenced potential infractions of Ukrainian legislation, specifically a 2023 rule that forbids the use of Russian in public performances.
He argued this incident may have contravened the statute.
Critics, including some performers, claim such policies limiting Russian usage in public domains pose a threat to artistic expression.
“There are signs of a serious violation,” Kremin declared on Saturday, urging authorities to take action. “It’s not just about the law, but about national dignity. And there will be consequences.”
Current Ukrainian law requires that the national language be used during public cultural gatherings.
However, it allows exceptions for alternative languages when considered artistically appropriate.
In practice, the application of this regulation has varied, and certain entertainers have experienced judicial scrutiny for incorporating Russian into their acts.
