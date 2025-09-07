SpaceX Sends 28 Starlink Satellites into Earth's Lower Orbit
(MENAFN) In a milestone for both SpaceX and global internet connectivity, the U.S. private space company successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday. The launch, part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its satellite internet network, took place at 8:32 a.m. Eastern Time (1232 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to SpaceX.
The mission, which utilized the Falcon 9 rocket, saw a flawless ascent before the rocket’s first stage booster separated and returned to Earth. Following a successful landing, the booster touched down on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, stationed off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean, further demonstrating SpaceX’s advancements in reusable rocket technology.
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, aims to offer high-speed broadband to users across the globe, particularly in remote or underserved regions. The constellation of small satellites, now numbering in the thousands, is designed to provide reliable internet service by utilizing a network of low-Earth orbiting satellites.
