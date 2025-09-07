Global Sumud Flotilla Heads Toward Gaza
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud Flotilla has left Menorca and is steadily progressing toward Tunisia as part of its campaign to challenge the Israeli siege of Gaza, deliver essential supplies, and raise worldwide awareness of the Palestinian situation, according to organizers on Friday.
The alliance stated that the majority of the ships are currently heading toward Tunis, while other vessels — including two undergoing weather-related maintenance in Barcelona — are getting ready to rejoin the mission.
Security inspections and logistical procedures are being conducted before the next segment of the journey.
On September 7, numerous boats are anticipated to depart from the harbors of Catania in Sicily and Tunis, aligning with the Barcelona contingent in what organizers referred to as a “powerful, united action” aimed at confronting Israel’s blockade.
The flotilla has gathered extensive global backing from politicians, labor groups, and human rights supporters.
Over 100 sitting and former legislators endorsed a collective appeal calling for the establishment of a humanitarian passageway to Gaza, safeguarding of the civilian-led initiative, and urgent global measures to defend humanitarian standards.
Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian areas, remarked that the operation “fully complies with international law.”
Dockworkers in the Italian harbor of Genoa have also vowed to halt any cargo bound for Israel should the flotilla be impeded.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his support, stating to those involved: “You have chosen the most difficult and dangerous path: that of action in the face of brutal violence. From this shore, we send you strength, words, life.”
The alliance stated that the majority of the ships are currently heading toward Tunis, while other vessels — including two undergoing weather-related maintenance in Barcelona — are getting ready to rejoin the mission.
Security inspections and logistical procedures are being conducted before the next segment of the journey.
On September 7, numerous boats are anticipated to depart from the harbors of Catania in Sicily and Tunis, aligning with the Barcelona contingent in what organizers referred to as a “powerful, united action” aimed at confronting Israel’s blockade.
The flotilla has gathered extensive global backing from politicians, labor groups, and human rights supporters.
Over 100 sitting and former legislators endorsed a collective appeal calling for the establishment of a humanitarian passageway to Gaza, safeguarding of the civilian-led initiative, and urgent global measures to defend humanitarian standards.
Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian areas, remarked that the operation “fully complies with international law.”
Dockworkers in the Italian harbor of Genoa have also vowed to halt any cargo bound for Israel should the flotilla be impeded.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his support, stating to those involved: “You have chosen the most difficult and dangerous path: that of action in the face of brutal violence. From this shore, we send you strength, words, life.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment