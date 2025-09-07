Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Officials Urge Avoiding Israeli President's Visit

2025-09-07 04:20:41
(MENAFN) UK government representatives are being strongly advised by numerous British politicians to avoid engaging with Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his anticipated two-day trip next week.

A significant number of voices have called on British ministers not to hold meetings with Herzog during his upcoming stay.

In an interview with BBC, a former Labour MP who now serves as an independent, criticized Herzog for assigning "collective responsibility" to the people of Gaza.

"This is a man that should be at The Hague, not platformed on the BBC," she stated.
Posting on the American social media platform X, the same ex-MP expressed her outrage at Herzog’s planned discussions with Labour ministers, describing it as "beyond disgusted" and accusing the party of fulfilling its label as "The Genocide Party."

"Herzog should be arrested for war crimes the moment he sets foot on UK soil," she added.
Another ex-Labour figure, John McDonnell, declared that such a visit would "shame our country."

On Thursday, Sarah Champion, who heads the International Development Select Committee, conveyed her hopes that reports about Herzog’s scheduled meetings with officials are "inaccurate."

"The UK’s recognised the ‘real risk’ of genocide perpetuated by Israel, so unless this meeting is about peace - what message are we sending," she posted on X. Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told a news outlet that "efforts should be made to engage" with Herzog.

