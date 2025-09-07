Afghan Officials Airlift Aid Supplies After Earthquake
(MENAFN) Afghan officials have initiated the distribution of food supplies and other critical necessities by air to isolated regions cut off by the catastrophic earthquake on Sunday, a representative confirmed on Friday.
A regional authority from the provisional government in Kunar province informed a news agency, under the condition of anonymity, that they are delivering pre-packaged meals and vital materials via helicopters to zones inaccessible by road due to severe blockages.
"Some roads in remote mountainous areas are still blocked, and aftershocks created significant difficulties for rescue teams to clear them," he explained.
Based on data from the Afghan Red Crescent, fatalities in Kunar province — the earthquake’s central impact zone — have reached a minimum of 2,205, while 3,640 individuals have been wounded.
Nangarhar province has also reported no fewer than 12 casualties, with total injuries across affected regions exceeding 4,000. More than 8,000 residences have been obliterated, the Afghan Red Crescent reported.
Previously, Amy Martin, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, told the news agency that ongoing rescue and aid missions are facing major setbacks due to continuing tremors, obstructed transport routes, and the widespread damage.
She further noted that Kunar province has borne the brunt of the disaster, with entire communities reduced to rubble.
