Father gets detained in Jordan for son death
(MENAFN) Security authorities found the body of a 7-year-old boy inside his family home in Aqaba’s Al-Khazan neighborhood on Saturday evening. It appears the child had been dead for several days before being discovered.
A spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate stated that the Aqaba Police Operations Room received a report regarding the incident. Law enforcement officers, along with forensic experts, promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the boy’s body to the forensic medicine center for examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Preliminary investigations raised suspicions that the boy’s father may have caused the fatal injury using a sharp object. Consequently, a search was conducted, and the father was taken into custody for further questioning.
The authorities have opened a formal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. Security forces continue their work to uncover the full details of this tragic case and ensure justice is served.
