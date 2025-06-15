403
China Criticizes Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi strongly criticized the Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites, which began early Friday and has persisted.
Speaking on Saturday, Wang called for a revival of diplomatic engagement to de-escalate the situation.
According to statements released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang held separate phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
These dialogues aimed to address the mounting crisis.
During his talk with Araghchi, Wang emphasized Beijing’s “clear condemnation” of what he called “Israel’s violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.”
He reaffirmed China’s backing for Tehran in “safeguarding its national sovereignty and legitimate rights.”
Araghchi informed Wang about the unfolding events, voicing particular concern over the strikes on nuclear facilities.
He cautioned that such actions might “drag” the broader region into a “full-scale war.”
Wang denounced Israel’s military campaign as a “violation” of the United Nations Charter and “the basic norms of international relations.”
He highlighted that assaults on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure create “a dangerous precedent that could have disastrous consequences.”
Wang further appealed to nations wielding “influence over Israel” to take meaningful steps to re-establish calm and stability.
In return, Araghchi called on the international community to compel Israel to halt its offensive.
Meanwhile, during his own conversation with Wang, Saar presented Israel’s perspective on the matter.
Wang reiterated his opposition to Israel’s military actions against Iran, noting that the escalating conflict could impact the entire Middle East region.
