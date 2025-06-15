403
Iran Strikes on Israel Kill Six, Injures Over One Hundred
(MENAFN) Early Sunday, Iranian aerial assaults resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals and left 140 others injured across Israel, according to official Israeli sources.
The Israeli military reported that air raid sirens blared and explosions rocked numerous cities, driving millions to seek shelter. A missile strike caused a residential building in Bat Yam, located just south of Tel Aviv, to collapse. Another missile hit a residential neighborhood in Rehovot, within Israel’s Central District, injuring dozens.
Police confirmed that among the fatalities, two were children, and at least seven people remain unaccounted for.
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot suffered damage to several campus structures due to the Iranian missile barrage; fortunately, no injuries were reported, the institute stated.
Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported that over 140 people sustained injuries in these attacks, with most cases classified as minor.
Meanwhile, the death toll from a missile strike on Tamra, an Arab city in Israel’s North District on Saturday night, climbed to four. Victims included a mother, her two daughters, and another relative. Numerous others were wounded.
By Sunday morning, the Israeli Air Force intercepted seven drones launched toward both northern and southern Israel within roughly one hour.
Israeli warplanes continued to bombard Iranian targets overnight, striking sites in Tehran including fuel tankers and suspected nuclear facilities, the military said. A follow-up wave targeted missile launchers and storage sites in western Iran.
Simultaneously, Israel issued an urgent evacuation advisory for Iranian residents living near weapons production sites in Tehran. The advisory warned civilians to "not to return until further notice."
"Being near these facilities puts your lives at risk," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee declared in a Persian and Arabic message posted on social media platform X.
The directive followed an order from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. A senior Israeli security official told a news outlet that the evacuation plan "is part of a pre-approved plan to exert pressure on the regime by displacing the population, in response to the missile fire on Israel's home front."
Israel unleashed its most intense air assault on Iran last Friday, focusing on nuclear facilities nationwide. The Israeli government claimed several nuclear scientists and senior military officials were killed in the strikes.
Iran reported at least 78 fatalities on Friday, with dozens more deaths recorded Saturday. Iranian officials stated the casualties included at least 29 children.
