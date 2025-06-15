Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beirut's main airport resumes its trips

2025-06-15 08:15:54
(MENAFN) Beirut's main airport reopened on Saturday morning after a short-term closure prompted by growing instability in the Middle East, particularly due to recent hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, confirmed that air travel resumed at 10 a.m. local time, following a shutdown that began the previous evening at 10 p.m. The closure had been initiated as a safety measure amid rising regional threats.

"In coordination with the Directorate of Civil Aviation, it was decided to reopen Lebanese airspace at 10 a.m. today," Rasamny stated during a visit to the facility. He also noted that the airport would remain operational barring any unforeseen developments.

As air traffic resumed, reports indicated heavy congestion in the departure areas, with airport authorities actively working to manage the situation and reduce delays.

Lebanon’s temporary suspension of airspace was part of a wider precautionary response across the region. The latest flare-up in tensions, marked by retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran, has raised security alerts in multiple neighboring countries, some of which also enacted similar temporary closures of their airspace.

