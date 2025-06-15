403
UK Escalates Israel Travel Advisory to Highest Red Alert Level
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has escalated its travel advisory for Israel to its most severe level, urging citizens to completely avoid the country, media reported on Sunday.
Previously classified under the amber warning—which cautions against all but essential travel—the guidance has now shifted to red, signaling a total travel ban for British nationals.
The move comes shortly after the UK government confirmed the deployment of additional air force units to the region, describing it as a "precautionary measure" amid mounting friction between Israel and Iran.
Iran earlier issued a direct threat to Britain, the United States, and France, warning it would strike their military and naval facilities in the area if they intervened to assist Israel in the event of retaliatory attacks.
Local news outlets estimate that thousands of UK citizens are currently present in Israel. In light of the rising instability, British officials are reportedly preparing emergency evacuation strategies should the security landscape worsen.
