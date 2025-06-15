Qatar Attracts Over $2.7 Billion Foreign Direct Investment In 2024
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's International Media Office has announced that the country attracted more than 2.7 billion dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, marking a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase in both projects and jobs creation across various critical sectors.Read Also
According the report, 241 projects were created, representing a 110% YoY increase investments. Consequently, that created more than 9,000 jobs, a 123% YoY increase.
These significant increases were concentrated within top 5 sectors critical to the economy and overall structure of the state, including electric power generation, data processing and hosting, retail and wholesale trade, scientific research and development, and water, sewage, and other systems.
