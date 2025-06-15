THESE 4 Actresses Rejected Sunny Deol's Blockbuster Movie 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Sunny Deol is one of Bollywood's most popular and successful stars. But 24 years ago, not one, not two, but four heroines refused to work in his blockbuster film. Learn about this film and the heroines...The film we're talking about is 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' Anil Sharma directed this film. This blockbuster was made for about ₹19 crores and collected a net of ₹76.88 crores in India. Now, let's find out about the heroines who rejected this film...

Kajol rejected 'Gadar.' Reports suggest Anil Sharma offered Kajol the role of Sakina. But she allegedly didn't want to work with Sunny Deol and turned down the offer.

Aishwarya Rai wasn't ready for 'Gadar.' It's said the makers planned to cast Aishwarya Rai as Sakina. But the former Miss World wasn't ready for it.

Madhuri Dixit turned down 'Gadar.' Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Sunny Deol in 'Tridev,' was offered the role of Sakina in 'Gadar.' But she didn't accept the offer.

Soni Razdan refused to work in 'Gadar.' Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, was offered a significant role in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' But due to scheduling conflicts, she declined.

Ameesha Patel was also advised against 'Gadar.' After many actresses turned it down, Ameesha Patel got the role of Sakina. But she says a big producer advised her against working with Sunny Deol. However, she followed her heart and did the film.