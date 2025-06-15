403
Croatia’s consul wounded in Iranian attacks on Israel
(MENAFN) Croatia’s consul in Israel and his wife sustained minor injuries during Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman confirmed on X. He described their condition as non-life-threatening and condemned attacks on civilians and diplomatic missions, urging all sides to show restraint and de-escalate.
“I am deeply shocked by the news that our consul and his wife were injured when their building was hit in Tel Aviv. We strongly denounce attacks against civilians and diplomatic facilities and call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions,” Grlic Radman said.
The incident followed a large Israeli assault on Iran’s nuclear sites and military facilities on Friday. Multiple Iranian officers and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack, with Iran estimating at least 78 deaths and more than 300 injured.
West Jerusalem insisted its attack, called Operation Rising Lion, was a preemptive move to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons — a claim Iran has repeatedly denied, stating its nuclear program is for civilian use. Iran responded by launching a barrage of ballistic and drone strikes against Israel, causing significant damage and killing at least 3 people and injuring more than 150.
The escalation came after diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the USA fell through, with Iran dismissing further talks as “meaningless” following the attack. Oman, the host for the negotiations, announced the sixth round of talks originally set for Sunday was canceled.
