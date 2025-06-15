403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French President Calls on Iran to Re-engage in Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron reached out to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, urging Tehran to re-engage in negotiations aimed at resolving disputes over its nuclear program.
“Iran’s nuclear program is a serious concern and must be resolved through negotiation,” Macron declared on X.
“I therefore invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement — the only viable path to de-escalation. We stand ready to contribute and to mobilize all our efforts to achieve that goal.”
Western nations, along with Israel, have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities—a claim that Tehran consistently denies.
One major obstacle in ongoing indirect discussions between the US and Iran, which are brokered by Oman, remains Iran’s uranium enrichment levels.
However, the sixth scheduled round of these talks in Muscat, set for Sunday, was abruptly canceled following Israel’s Friday assault on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
Highlighting the potential for widespread regional instability, Macron emphasized the importance of safeguarding diplomatic premises and French nationals throughout Iran and neighboring areas from any harm.
“I also urged the utmost restraint to avoid escalation,” he added.
In addition, Macron pressed for the immediate freedom of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, “who have been held hostages by the Iranian regime in unacceptable conditions for over three years.”
“Iran’s nuclear program is a serious concern and must be resolved through negotiation,” Macron declared on X.
“I therefore invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement — the only viable path to de-escalation. We stand ready to contribute and to mobilize all our efforts to achieve that goal.”
Western nations, along with Israel, have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities—a claim that Tehran consistently denies.
One major obstacle in ongoing indirect discussions between the US and Iran, which are brokered by Oman, remains Iran’s uranium enrichment levels.
However, the sixth scheduled round of these talks in Muscat, set for Sunday, was abruptly canceled following Israel’s Friday assault on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
Highlighting the potential for widespread regional instability, Macron emphasized the importance of safeguarding diplomatic premises and French nationals throughout Iran and neighboring areas from any harm.
“I also urged the utmost restraint to avoid escalation,” he added.
In addition, Macron pressed for the immediate freedom of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, “who have been held hostages by the Iranian regime in unacceptable conditions for over three years.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment