Minnesota Lawmakers Get Targeted in Political Attack
(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded in Minnesota as a gunman fatally shot Democratic state legislator Melissa Hortman and her spouse, Mark.
Another political figure, State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette, were wounded in a separate but related episode, according to local enforcement agencies.
Governor Tim Walz referred to the event as an “act of targeted political violence,” with the alleged perpetrator still evading capture.
A significant law enforcement operation has been launched in the effort to locate the individual responsible.
Hortman and her partner were gunned down inside their residence located in Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, Senator Hoffman and his wife were attacked inside their home roughly five miles (8 km) away in Champlin. Media reports indicate the attacker was disguised to resemble a law enforcement officer.
Authorities were first summoned to Senator Hoffman’s home in Champlin around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered both Hoffman and his wife suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were transported immediately to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.
Concerned about the safety of other officials, Brooklyn Park police proceeded to check on Representative Hortman.
At approximately 3:35 a.m., they reached her residence and noticed a dark SUV in the driveway.
The vehicle featured red and blue emergency lights both on its dashboard and rear window, imitating the appearance of an undercover police car.
