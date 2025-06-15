Ajman Welcomes Asia's Elite To First Continental Bodybuilding Contest

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Ajman has emerged as the host for the 58th Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship, taking place from 15 to 17 June 2025 at the Emirates Hospitality Centre. The emirate, hosting the event for the first time, extends a formal welcome under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development.

Delegations from 23 nations across Asia will converge on Ajman this week, marking a notable heightening of the emirate's stature within international sports circles. The Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation's congress also convened on 14 June, assembling leading officials and athletes to chart governance, standards and growth pathways for the sport across the continent.

IFBB President Dr Rafael Santonja expressed strong approval of Ajman's preparations. He praised the local authorities' logistical efforts and voiced confidence that the event will proceed in“the best possible manner,” reflecting meticulous planning.

By integrating top-tier competition with a high-level governance forum, Ajman seeks to project itself as a dynamic arena for Asia's sporting peaks. The congress set the stage for the championships, drawing attention to the need for continuity between seasonally organised regional fests and global-level federation oversight.

Competitors span multiple divisions, including bodybuilding by height, men's and women's physique, fitness challenge categories, and adaptive contests such as wheelchair bodybuilding and para-bodybuilding. The comprehensive format reflects the IFBB's commitment to expanding inclusivity, with winners across senior classes earning IFBB Pro Cards, enhancing the stakes for participants.

Logistics have been arranged to accommodate the influx of athletes, officials and support staff. Delegations arrived on 14 June, as confirmed by weigh-ins and registration hosted at the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. The adjacent Asian Federation congress was conducted at Ajman Saray Hotel. Recommended airports include Sharjah and Dubai, easing international access to the host emirate.

Entry structures show stringent anti-doping controls, with compliance to WADA standards in place. National federations have a stringent responsibility to vet athletes, especially those with past doping violations. Consent to drug testing was mandatory upon registration.

Registration fees include accommodation and meals from 14 to 18 June, with athletes opting for single or shared rooms at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. Crossover category participants incur a USD 100 surcharge.

The championship schedule unfolds across three days, with prejudging commencing on Day 2. Finals continue through Day 3 and Day 4 before closing events conclude on 17 June. Delegations depart on 18 June. This compact time-frame underscores an intention to deliver a high-impact, tightly controlled competition.

Ajman's hosting aligns with a broader push to diversify its economy through sporting tourism and cultural diplomacy. The tourism authority unveiled the event's logo and mascot-'Mayed'-alongside traditional Emirati performances, highlighting the interplay between sporting and cultural platforms. The championship is expected to catalyse increased occupancy in the hospitality sector and heightened international visibility.

Preparatory logistics-hotel accommodations, venue readiness, anti-doping protocols, and athlete transport-underscore Ajman's growing capacity to stage large-scale events. Federal backing ensures alignment with Wahid leadership's vision to see the emirate emerge as a regional hub for international gatherings across sports, business, and tourism.

The intersection of high-performance sport, organisational governance and cultural presentation at Ajman's inaugural hosting of the Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship signals the emirate's aspiration to position itself prominently on Asia's event map.

