Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Seven Lives in India
(MENAFN) A private helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s northern hilly region early Sunday claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two children, the pilot, and four male passengers, a senior state official confirmed.
The aircraft, operated by the private firm Aryan Aviation, was en route from Kedarnath—a renowned Hindu pilgrimage destination—to the Guptkashi area.
This route covers a dense, seven-kilometre stretch through forested terrain. Television footage captured smoke rising from the wreckage of the downed helicopter.
Vinay Shankar Pandey, the official, stated, “As per preliminary reports and the eyewitnesses' account, there is no hope of any survivors in the crash.”
He further noted that rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been dispatched to the accident site.
