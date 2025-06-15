Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Weighs Hormuz Strait Closure

2025-06-15 03:19:17
(MENAFN) An Iranian legislator announced Saturday that Tehran is contemplating shutting down the vital Strait of Hormuz as a reaction to Israel’s recent military offensives.

According to a state-owned broadcaster, parliamentarian Esmaeil Kowsari mentioned that Iranian authorities are evaluating this potential move, which could greatly affect international energy markets.

"Iran is considering blocking the Hormuz Strait in the Persian Gulf, which sees more than 17 million barrels of oil pass through it every day," Kowsari was quoted as saying.

This statement followed a significant escalation in hostilities, as Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian soil early Friday.

The bombardments reportedly targeted nuclear and missile infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and scientific experts.

The ongoing attacks have led to at least 78 fatalities and injured approximately 320 individuals, based on earlier statements from Iran’s representative at the United Nations.

In a retaliatory response, Tehran launched ballistic missiles toward multiple targets within Israeli territory.

Media sources reported that the Iranian strikes caused the deaths of no fewer than three people and left over 170 others wounded.

