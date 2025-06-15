403
WET WIPE INDUSTRY LEADER WIPEX® JOINS COVETED SUMMER ‘EDITOR’S TOP PICK’ PRODUCT LIST
(MENAFN- TransMedia Group) Boca Raton, FL, (June 12, 2025)- Wipex®, a long-time leader in the national and international disposable wet wipes market, has been recognized for its quality, innovation, and sustainability in the recent June issue of industry-leading Food & Beverage Magazine.
In a hand-selected list of products perfect for summer life, Wipex® Table Bussers® Plant-Based All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes have made their presence known. Launched in both scented and unscented varieties, these powerhouse cleaning wipes are a modernized, sustainable solution to the ever-present problem of dirty tables and counters. Designed with a myriad of locations and consumers in mind, including restaurants, cafeterias, food trucks, and home kitchens, these biodegradable, 100% plant-based cloth wipes pick up spills and debris faster and more efficiently than traditional paper towels or cloth rags, and all without the use of harsh toxic cleaners.
“We are honored to be included in this carefully curated list by Food & Beverage Magazine, and we look forward to the doors this recognition will open in the near future,” stated Vice President of Operations Dean Tansman. “Food & Beverage Magazine is a top resource for those across the sector, and this inclusion will allow our products to reach key industry leaders they were designed for.”
Unlike many competing brands in the market, Wipex® wipes are designed with Earth in mind, with products like Table Bussers® composed of planet-friendly, plastic-free, and renewable ingredients. Additionally, for each order made on their website, Wipex® plants one tree, guaranteeing a healthy future for our community.
Tansman added, “We knew we wanted to provide everyday consumers and business owners with a top-quality cleaner that was affordable and, most of all, natural. The vast majority of cleaners on the market are laden with chemicals, many of which are harmful on human skin and even more dangerous when inhaled or ingested. Table Bussers® is made from fully natural, non-toxic cleaners as well as fragrant cinnamon and clove oils, allowing you to have a pleasant clean each time that’s fully safe for everyone.”
